Report: Baker Tilly in talks for merger with Moss Adams

By Arthur Thomas
Chicago-based accounting firm Baker Tilly is in talks to merge with Seattle-based Moss Adams, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal and others.

Baker Tilly had revenue of more than $1.8 billion in 2024 and Moss Adams had about $1.3 million. The firms are currently the 11th and 12th largest accounting in the country.

While Baker Tilly is currently based in Chicago, the company has deep roots in Wisconsin, having started in Waterloo in 1931. The company’s headquarters moved to Chicago in the late 2000s.

Still, the firm has a significant presence in Wisconsin with more than 1,000 employees in the state.

Chirtine Dahlhauser, managing principal of Baker Tilly’s Wisconsin market, was named to the Wisconsin 275, BizTimes Media’s list of the most influential business leaders in the state.

