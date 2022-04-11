Baird is the only Wisconsin company to make Fortune magazine’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For

Milwaukee-based investment bank and financial services company Baird is the only Wisconsin company named to Fortune magazine’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

This is the 19th year in a row that Baird has made the list. The company ranks 27th on the 2022 list.

“We are proud to be recognized by Fortune again for our dedication to maintaining a workplace environment of trust, inclusion, respect and teamwork, where every associate can thrive,” said Steve Booth, Baird president and CEO. “As we continue to navigate various changes and challenges, we recognize the importance of a great workplace to our ongoing success. We are thankful for our talented associates and their commitment to doing business the Baird Way.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million employees across the U.S. In that survey, 94% percent of Baird’s associates said Baird is a great place to work.

“We are grateful to our associates around the world for their efforts to make Baird a great place to work,” said Rodney Jones-Tyson, global chief human resources officer at Baird. “We know that being among the best is both a privilege and an ongoing journey. Receiving and acting on feedback from our associates enables us to keep getting better.”