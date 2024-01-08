Baird Center to add two large video boards

The Wisconsin Center District will add two large video boards to the Baird Center, according to a permit application submitted with the city of Milwaukee.

A $456 million expansion of the downtown Milwaukee convention center will be complete this year. When construction is completed, the convention center will have a total of 1.3 million square feet, including 300,000 square feet of exhibition space, 24 new meeting rooms, 400 indoor parking spaces, and a rooftop ballroom with outdoor terraces.

It will also have two large LED video boards, according to the plans submitted to the city. One board will be part of the expansion of the convention center, 47 feet above the ground, about 950 square feet in total size, folded in the middle with about 532 square feet of the board facing Vel R. Phillips Avenue to the east and about 437 square feet of the board facing Kilbourn Avenue to the north.

The other LED screen will be about 648 square feet in size, 36 feet tall, above the entrance to the building at Wisconsin Avenue and Vel. R. Phillips Avenue.