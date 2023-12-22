Baird Capital closes $218 million venture capital fund, its sixth

Baird Capital this week announced the final close of its sixth U.S. Venture Capital fund with a total of $218 million in committed capital, its largest venture fund to date.

The fund is anchored by Milwaukee-based Baird and joined by returning and new institutions, foundations, family offices and industry executives.

“I am incredibly proud of the team for raising this fund in such a challenging market,” said Gordon Pan, president of Baird Capital. “It’s a testament to our track record and strategy that we received such strong support. We look forward to partnering with world-class management teams to deploy this capital in our target sectors and geographies.”

Baird Capital’s Venture Capital platform invests in mid-stage venture companies in the B2B technology and services markets. Committing $10 million to $20 million in equity over the life of an investment, the Venture Capital team looks to partner with companies with experienced and visionary management teams, capital-efficient business models, and differentiated products or services that address large market opportunities.

The fund will be led by investment partners Joanna Arras, Mark Donnelly, Jim Pavlik and Benedict Rocchio, who collectively have over 70 years of investment experience in the technology and services sector.

To date, the fund has invested $34.5 million in three companies: Austin, Texas-based software company Osano; Minnesota-based software company Parallax and Indianapolis-based SaaS management company Zylo.