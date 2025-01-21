Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Insurance

Badger Mutual and Rural Mutual finalize affiliation agreement

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
The outdoor signage gives Badger Mutual a visible presence at its new offices.
Learn more about:
Badger Mutual Insurance Co.Rural Mutual Insurance Co.Dan MerkDan Nigro

Milwaukee-based Badger Mutual Insurance Company and Madison-based Rural Mutual Insurance Company announced that they have finalized their affiliation agreement, based on regulatory approval from the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance. The two insurance companies announced their intent to affiliate in October. Badger Mutual, founded in 1887, is a property and casualty insurance company

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.