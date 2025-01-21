Badger Mutual and Rural Mutual finalize affiliation agreement

Milwaukee-basedand Madison-basedannounced that they have finalized their affiliation agreement, based on regulatory approval from the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance. The two insurance companies announced their intent to affiliate in October. Badger Mutual, founded in 1887, is a property and casualty insurance company represented by more than 320 local agencies across seven states: Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada. Rural Mutual provides insurance products to farms, families, and businesses in Wisconsin and has 150 local agents across the state. “After much anticipation, we are thrilled to officially join forces with Rural Mutual,” said, CEO of Badger Mutual. “The synergy between both organizations has been outstanding, and I have great confidence in our mutual success as we embrace this amazing opportunity.” “Our two organizations have been meeting daily to finalize the details to bring together our two reputable brands for mutual growth,” said, Rural Mutual executive vice president and CEO. “We are excited about what the future holds as we begin this new affiliation.”