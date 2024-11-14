A&W plans up to nine new locations in Milwaukee and Madison areas

Lexington, Kentucky-based A&W Restaurants plans to open 3-5 locations in the Milwaukee area and 2-4 locations in the Madison area over the next 5 years with the help of existing and new franchisees, according to a press release from the company.

The brand announced plans to expand its footprint in Wisconsin in 2021, but the company had not yet settled on a target number of new stores. The plan was to “grow responsibly,” said John Palumbo, senior director of franchise development.

A&W is currently seeking franchisees and has quoted the initial A&W Restaurant franchise fee at $30,000.

“A&W Restaurants has provided American favorites to Wisconsin for decades adding quality and value to the guest experience while adapting to consumer needs,” said Kevin Bazner, CEO of A&W. “A&W has a positive track record for success in Wisconsin with established communities who love and recognize our brand across the state. Milwaukee and Madison present a unique opportunity for us to expand into established communities that still have room to support new businesses.”

A&W currently has two franchise locations in southeastern Wisconsin, in Hales Corners and Franksville, with a total of 55 across the state and 850 across the United States and Asia, according to the press release.