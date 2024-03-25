Las Vegas-based Avant Technologies to build micro data center in Milwaukee

Las Vegas-based Avant Technologies
, a company that specializes in acquiring, creating, and developing advanced technologies utilizing artificial intelligence, along with providing information technology consulting services, plans to build a micro data center in Milwaukee.
The data center will be specifically designed for private cloud companies in the AI and big data sectors. It is anticipated to be open in the first half of 2025.
Representatives with Avant Technologies did not respond to voicemails or emails left Monday morning. No further information on the location or size of the data center was immediately available.
A Monday press release explained Avant Technologies chose Milwaukee as the site of its first Avant-branded micro data center due to the city’s "explosive growth and success, including a pool of top tech talent, a flourishing tech environment with booming investment, and unbeatable affordability."
"We are encouraged that the growing early demand for our high-density compute infrastructure is coming from both the on-premises and colocation segments of the private cloud sector," said Timothy Lantz
, chief executive officer of Avant Technologies. "It has always been part of our strategy to leverage the power of our technology to eventually operate our own data centers. We believe that rapidly growing demand for new data center capacity, combined with the progress of our solution development over the past six months, supports our decision to move up the planned start date for this phase of Avant's growth strategy."
Specifically, Avant Technologies pointed to tech giants like Microsoft and Google making investments throughout Wisconsin. Microsoft is building a $1 billion data center campus in Mount Pleasant while Google recently established a Madison office focused on data center optimization.
"The combination of Milwaukee as a thriving tech scene, strong investment hub, established tech giants, a growing talent pool, and affordability make Milwaukee the perfect inaugural location for Avant's future success," according to Monday's announcement.
Avant Technologies was founded in 2018 with the development of a trading platform for users who cook at home and want to sell their food on the internet. In 2019, the company acquired Thy News LLC, an owner of a news application with feed from various sources that users can choose and customize. Since then, the company has also acquired the platforms Avant! AI and InstantFAME.