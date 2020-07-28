Aurora St. Luke’s again ranked best hospital in Milwaukee area

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center ranked as the best hospital in Metro Milwaukee and the second-best hospital in the state on the newest U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals list.

Aurora St. Luke’s has retained those spots for four consecutive years. Across Advocate Aurora’s health system, 13 of its hospitals ranked among the “Best Hospitals” list.

“Even in the face of one of the most difficult years we have experienced as a health care organization, our physicians, nurses and team members have once again proven themselves industry leaders committed to a relentless focus on safety, quality and health outcomes for our patients and communities,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Aurora Health. “It is an honor to see more than a dozen of our system’s hospitals recognized among the highest performing in the nation.”

Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin ranked No. 2 in the Milwaukee metro area and No. 3 in Wisconsin.

The report ranked the top hospitals in the Milwaukee metro as:

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa Aurora Medical Center Grafton Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls

University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison retained its spot as the top-ranked hospital in the state.

U.S. News & World Report has published national hospital rankings each year for nearly three decades. More than 4,500 medical centers nationwide were evaluated for this year’s rankings.

The top Wisconsin hospitals, according to the rankings, are:

1. University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison

2. Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee

3. Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa

4. Aurora Medical Center Grafton

4. Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay

6. Aspirus Wausau Hospital

6. Mayo Clinic Eau Claire

8. Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls

9. Aurora Medical Center – Bay Area

9. Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse

9. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison

Nationally, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota retained its spot at No. 1. Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2, followed by Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore at No. 3.