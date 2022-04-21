Aurora planning new clinic in Waukesha near Shoppes at Fox River

Would be next to site of ProHealth Care clinic under construction

Advocate Aurora Health announced Thursday that it has acquired the former Master Z’s building at Spring City and West Sunset Drives in Waukesha with plans to raze the building and construct a 15,245-square-foot clinic at the site.

If approved by the city, the clinic would be just steps away from a 10,000-square-foot ProHealth Care clinic nearing completion at 1011 Spring City Drive, and just over a mile from a micro-hospital that Ascension recently opened at St. Paul Avenue and West Sunset Drive as part of the redevelopment of the former Fox Run shopping center.

With an address of 1005 Spring City Drive, the Aurora clinic would offer urgent care, outpatient procedures, primary care, and obstetric and gynecological (OB/GYN) care, as well as pediatrics, imaging and lab services.

“We look forward to providing these expanded health care services locally to the southwest Waukesha community and addressing the growing needs of this region,” said Jessica Bauer, president of the Central Wisconsin patient service area for Advocate Aurora Health, in a Thursday press release.

A billiards and patio supply store, Master Z’s operated the Waukesha location for more than 20 years, before a new owner group closed the store and moved operations to the former Laacke & Joys site at 19233 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield.

Construction of the Aurora clinic is expected to begin in fall 2022 and be completed in 2023.