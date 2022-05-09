Aug Prep raises $2 million at annual gala

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee recently raised $2 million at its annual gala to support the reach and impact of the private voucher K4-12 school.

Of the total amount raised, $1 million came from individual donations with an anonymous donor matching each donation dollar for dollar, according to a news release. The event drew an upwards of 750 people and was held in Aug Prep’s gymnasium.

BMO Harris Bank was recognized with the 2022 Founders Award and Mary Ellen Stanek, president of Baird Funds and co-chief investment officer of Baird Advisors, received the 2022 Friends Award.

“It was wonderful to be together again with so many supporters and colleagues who are devoted to the mission and vision of Aug Prep,” said Abby Andrietsch, chief executive officer of Aug Prep. “Despite the challenges of the past two years, the steadfast commitment from our supporters, such as BMO, Mary Ellen Stanek and so many others, are creating the spaces and resources for our scholars to persevere and achieve their highest potential.”

Aug Prep, which was founded by Husco International chairman Gus Ramirez and his family in 2017, is currently planning a $49 million new elementary school building on its campus on Milwaukee’s south side. The 123,000 square–foot facility will have capacity for 900 K4 through 5th grade students. When the project is completed, Aug Prep would be the largest single-campus school in the city, with capacity to serve 2,400 students. The project recently secured $18 million in federal new market tax credits.

Aug Prep has received a five-star “significantly exceeds expectations” rating from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s annual report cards, making it one of the highest-performing schools in the city.

Since opening with 560 students in 2017, the school has grown to 1,500 students. Students receive publicly funded vouchers through the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program to attend the school at no cost. This spring, Aug Prep will graduate 90 students, almost a third of which will be first generation high school graduates. Collectively, the graduating class received more than 220 acceptances to 4-year colleges and universities and almost $7.4 million in scholarships.