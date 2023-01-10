Associated Bank to rebuild Whitefish Bay branch and add Colectivo café to site

Associated Bank this week announced plans to rebuild its Whitefish Bay branch, located at 430 E. Silver Spring Drive, and add an adjacent space that it will lease to Colectivo Coffee, which will open a café there.

The redesigned building will have two levels of space for Associated Bank and Colectivo. Associated Bank’s first level will occupy 2,700 square feet and offer two drive up banking lanes and a walk-up ATM on the outside of the building. Colectivo Coffee will occupy 1,500 of the first level and offer mobile pick-up spaces, as well as café space on level two of the building.

“Associated Bank is committed to the Whitefish Bay community and looks forward to offering customers and the community an updated branch design on Silver Spring Drive,” said John Halechko, director of branch banking, Associated Bank. “The new mixed-use building is designed with the community in mind. We wanted to create a welcoming and family-friendly space that will feature unique community-oriented programming, as well. Colectivo Coffee is the perfect partner to accomplish that.”

“Colectivo is excited to join the Whitefish Bay community,” said Scott Isabella, president of Colectivo Coffee Roasters. “We have been searching for a project that enhances and celebrates the community. The Associated Bank redevelopment is exactly that.”

Construction is expected to begin in June and be complete the spring of 2024. The new building is designed by Milwaukee-base Rinka.

The site is less than a block west of where Stone Creek Coffee plans to open a new location on Silver Spring Drive.