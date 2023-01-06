Stone Creek Coffee to replace The City Market in Whitefish Bay

Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee will return to its roots later this year when it opens a new cafe location in Whitefish Bay, according to a social media post earlier this week.

Stone Creek Coffee + Kitchen is slated to open this summer at 527 E. Silver Spring Drive, less than a block west of the company’s original cafe which closed in 2021 after nearly 28 years.

Stone Creek’s re-entry into the neighborhood comes with the exit of another longstanding local business: The City Market. The Milwaukee-based eatery is closing its Whitefish Bay location after 12 years and leasing the space to Stone Creek. City Market’s two existing locations in Shorewood and Wauwatosa remain in business.

Stone Creek said it has been working with City Market leadership as the business transitions out of the Silver Spring Drive location, and it plans to remodel the space over the next few months. Renderings show outdoor seating space and greenery along the east side of the building. An opening date has yet to be announced.

“Stone Creek will begin its journey in a setting that has a legacy of creative dishes and bakery, relaxed dining, and community focus,” The City Market said in a social media post. “They will continue and enhance that legacy for many years to come.”

The new Whitefish Bay cafe will be Stone Creek’s ninth location in southeastern Wisconsin, including cafes in Delafield, Wauwatosa, Milwaukee’s East Side, downtown Milwaukee, Glendale, Oconomowoc and Shorewood. The concept will mirror that of its Downer Avenue shop, with a menu “guided by our simple mantra of ‘E.A.T.,'” which stands for ‘Elegant, Accessible and Transparent,’ the company said.

The cafe will also feature an updated line of local merchandise, Stone Creek’s full coffee line and its scratch-made pastry program.

“We are hopeful that this new cafe will become a meeting spot and a retail anchor in a community that is personally important to our family and friends. It is also relevant to our journey at Stone Creek Coffee as we return, once again, to our roots. Thank you, Whitefish Bay, for welcoming us back!”