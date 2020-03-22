Associated Bank offers ‘COVID-19 relief program’ for customers

Green Bay-based Associated Bank on Saturday announced steps it says it is taking to help its consumer and business customers impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The bank’s “COVID-19 Relief Program” includes:

Suspending fees on a range of loan and deposit products up to 90 days.

Offering payment deferrals for up to 90 days on consumer, mortgage and small business loans.

Offering temporary payment relief assistance and fee waivers for consumer and small business credit cards.

Suspending foreclosure activity on homes and new repossession activities for 60 days.

“Associated Bank has a long history of supporting our customers and communities in their times of need, and we are here to support them now and through the uncertainties yet to come,” said Philip B. Flynn, president and chief executive officer. “Our COVID-19 Relief Program is designed to help lessen financial strain on customers experiencing financial hardships as a result of illness or changes at work, and to provide small business owners assistance options to help preserve their future operations.”

Associated Bank said it is continuing to pay employees whose work is affected by changes to its services. The company said it has also expanded its leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances caused by COVID-19.

The company suspended lobby access at its branch locations on March 17 and is encouraging customers to use online and mobile banking services. Its drive thru, ATM and night deposit box services remain available.