Ascension Wisconsin resumes non-urgent procedures, primary care appointments

Ascension Wisconsin has resumed some non-urgent procedures, along with primary and specialty care clinic appointments this week.

Since March 22, the health system has postponed elective surgeries and non-urgent medical procedures, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

The health system said the reintroduction of services will vary across the state and will be carried out in phases. Other providers, including Advocate Aurora Heath, have also recently begun resuming elective procedures.

All Ascension facilities will continue to use infection prevention protocols, including screening all employees before they come to work, maintaining visitor restrictions, staggering appointment times and maintaining waiting room distancing.

All patients scheduled for an elective or non-emergency surgery will also be screened and tested for COVID-19 prior to the procedure, and will be asked to self-quarantine until their surgery.

“Although COVID-19 is still in our communities, we understand individuals in our local communities have emergency and health care needs outside of COVID-19, many of which cannot be delayed or deferred without serious health risks,” said Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin. “Our approach to reintroducing services is led by our clinicians, who are working with our local teams on a strategic process to keep our patients, associates and physicians safe and informed throughout this time of transition.”

Ascension Wisconsin has initiated a public awareness campaign – including marketing, advertising, social media and patient communications – regarding the reintroduction of services.

