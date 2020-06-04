Ascension Wisconsin plans small-scale Waukesha hospital

Ascension Wisconsin announced Thursday plans to open a small-scale hospital in Waukesha.

The 33,000-square-foot facility will be located at the site of the former Fox Run Shopping Center, near the intersection of St. Paul Avenue and Sunset Drive.

The facility will have eight inpatient beds, and will provide primary, specialty, hospital and emergency services. Cardiology and women’s health services will also be provided.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer, and it’s expected to open in late 2021. The facility is expected to create 50 to 70 new jobs.

“We know that having convenient access to care is a priority for our patients and their families. The new Ascension Wisconsin Hospital provides an innovative way to integrate inpatient and outpatient services while keeping care close to home,” said Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive of Ascension Wisconsin. “We look forward to making health care more accessible for the communities we’re privileged to serve.”

The facility will be fully licensed, CMS-accredited and in-network with most commercial providers, Ascension said. Medicaid and Medicare also will be accepted.

Ascension has previously announced plans for similar small-scale hospitals in Greenfield and Menomonee Falls.

