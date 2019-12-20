Ascension Wisconsin plans small-scale hospital in Greenfield, at Barnes & Noble site

Ascension Wisconsin plans to open a small-scale hospital in the current Barnes & Noble bookstore building in Greenfield.

The health system announced this week it plans to establish a 32,000-square-foot health center at 4935 S. 76th St., which will include eight inpatient beds and emergency services.

The hospital will be owned and operated by Ascension Wisconsin Emerus JV, LLC, a joint venture between the health system and micro-hospital developer Emerus Holdings.

Barnes & Noble plans to close the Greenfield store in summer 2020 due to an expired lease, said Frank Morabito, vice president of stores for Barnes & Noble.

“We have enjoyed serving our customers at this bookstore, and are actively looking for a new location in the Greenfield area,” Morabito said.

The Greenfield health center will include a primary and specialty care clinic and outpatient diagnostic imaging facility, Ascension said. Cardiology and electrophysiology will also be provided and the imaging center will include MRI, CT, ultrasound, mammography and x-ray services.

The health center is expected to create 50 to 70 new jobs, Ascension said. Construction is slated to begin in spring 2020, with a tentative opening of late summer 2021.

“We know that having convenient access to care is a priority for our patients and their families. This new health center provides an innovative way to integrate inpatient and outpatient services while keeping care close to home,” said Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin.

It will be the second small-scale hospital planned under the Ascension-Emerus joint venture. In September, Ascension announced plans to open a 33,000-square-foot health center and small-scale inpatient hospital in a portion of the former von Schledorn Auto Group site at N88 W14167 Main St. in Menomonee Falls.

The neighborhood hospital concept has emerged as a growing trend as health systems look to offer more cost-effective and streamlined care. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is partnering with Tandem Hospital Partners, a Houston, Texas-based firm that operates several other neighborhood hospitals across the country, to open micro-hospitals in Oak Creek and Mequon.