Ascension Wisconsin opens neighborhood hospital in Menomonee Falls

Ascension Wisconsin this week opened its new 33,000-square-foot hospital in Menomonee Falls, the first of three so-called neighborhood hospitals the health system is planning in the region.

The hospital, located at N88 W14275 Main St., began offering emergency and inpatient services Monday, and the clinic will open to patients on Sept. 7.

The facility’s first floor includes emergency, inpatient and outpatient care, and lab and medical imaging services. The second floor includes an Ascension Medical Group clinic that will provide primary care, women’s health, cardiac, behavioral health services and other specialty services.

“We know that having convenient access to care is a priority for our patients and their families. The new Ascension Wisconsin Hospital provides an innovative way to integrate inpatient and outpatient services at an affordable cost while keeping care close to home,” said Blake Estes, vice president of ambulatory and imaging services for Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin. “We look forward to making health care more accessible for the communities we’re privileged to serve.”

The facility is staffed by emergency medicine physicians, nurses and clinical specialists. It is fully licensed, CMS-accredited and in network with most commercial providers. Medicaid and Medicare also will be accepted.

The neighborhood hospital concept has emerged as a growing trend as health systems look to offer more cost-effective and streamlined care.