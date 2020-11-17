Ascension Wisconsin opens clinic for COVID-19 long haulers

Ascension Wisconsin has opened a post-acute COVID care clinic for patients who continue to experience lingering symptoms of the virus.

The new outpatient clinic, located at Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin’s Oak Creek location at 8020 S. Howell Ave., is designed for so-called “long haulers,” patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and continue to experience protracted symptoms.

The center will provide a multidisciplinary assessment and resources for patients recovering from COVID-19, along with will access to a plasma donation network.

“We’ve learned that COVID-19 recovery doesn’t end when someone leaves the hospital,” said Dr. Erin O’Tool, family medicine physician with Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin. “A wide range of medical issues can continue, including neurological and cognitive changes, behavioral health needs, heart and lung issues, and sleep problems, which are negatively impacting quality of life for many of these patients.”

The clinic is coordinated with pulmonology, cardiology, behavioral health, neurology, rehabilitation services, primary care and other services that post-acute COVID patients may need.

“We’re making it convenient for patients by seamlessly coordinating their care,” said Dr. Patricia Golden, primary care medical director for Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin. “While COVID-19 is new, many of the lasting symptoms aren’t and we know how to treat them. We want patients to know there is hope for restoring their health and improving their quality of life. They don’t need to recover on their own; we’re here to help.”

The clinic will accept referrals for patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but continue to experience persistent symptoms including muscle weakness, fatigue, falls or balance issues, body/muscle/joint aches, difficulty breathing, neuropathy and myopathy, unsteady gait, muscle pain, headaches, blurry vision, dizziness/fainting, cognitive changes, mood changes or mental health issues, depression/anxiety, lack of focus, wounds and skin injuries and poor endurance.