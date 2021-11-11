Ascension buys its new Menomonee Falls neighborhood hospital for $25.8 million

Facility opened to patients in September

By
Alex Zank
-
Ascension Wisconsin's Menomonee Falls hospital. (Photo: Menomonee Falls)
Ascension Wisconsin has purchased its new neighborhood hospital in Menomonee Falls for $25.83 million, according to state records. The 33,000-square-foot hospital is located at N88 W14275 Main St. It opened to patients in September. It…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display