Art Intersection MKE plans expansion on Vliet Street

, owner and founder of, is planning to expand his operations, but he needs a zoning change to happen first. Cainion plans to build an outdoor gallery and community space at Art Intersection MKE, located at 3542 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee. Cainion currently owns the properties at 3530 and 3542 W. Vliet Street, and he is trying to change the residential properties at 3516-3602 to local business zoning so that he can purchase the city-owned sites for his project. There is currently a mix of both residential and local business properties within this zone, Cainion said, but they all need to be the same for the lots to be combined for the expansion project. The city-owned residential properties in that area are vacant, he said. Cainion will present at the Aug. 19 City Plan Commission meeting, which will have a hearing about this proposed change in zoning. He said he feels confident the zoning change will be approved and that the project will move forward. "From my understanding, if everything goes through, we are zoning approved late September, and hopefully the acquisition of the properties will happen soon after that," Cainion said. "And then soon after that, we look to break ground and start building out our space." The first phase of the project will cost an estimated $900,000, Cainion said. "I've been able to generate over $500,000 for this phase of the project," Cainion said. "Funding is a mix of grants, in-kind donations, financing and my own cash injection." Cainion said he plans to build a 4,000-square-foot bioswale and an outdoor gallery space filled with sculptures and murals. "The idea is using public art to change the face of the neighborhood, drive economic development, become a destination, basically placemaking to bring community together," Cainion said.