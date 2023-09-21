Elkhorn | Founded: 2004 Industry: Sewing and craft furniture Employees: 32 Arrow Sewing produces sewing and crafting workstations Do you plan to make any changes to your company? Jerry Voors, president: “We have a goal to grow another 20%. There are constant changes at Arrow Sewing as we’re always open to improving all aspects

Elkhorn | Founded: 2004 Industry: Sewing and craft furniture Employees: 32

Arrow Sewing produces sewing and crafting workstations

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

Jerry Voors, president: “We have a goal to grow another 20%. There are constant changes at Arrow Sewing as we’re always open to improving all aspects of our business, including continuing to try to bring product manufacturing back to North America.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“The past few years have been very challenging. Our combination of inside and outside partners has helped, along with always having an eye out for opportunities and having a staff of smart people who pivot well in uncertain conditions.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Family-like in the best ways possible: Team members feel seen and heard, valued and trusted. We believe in transparency and open communication, giving back (frequent bonuses and charitable contribution matching), and above all, finding joy in our work.”

What’s one thing you would change to make Milwaukee/southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Greater focus and opportunities for education and job training.”