Area paving companies reunite

Glendale-based fencing and paving company Munson Inc.
has acquired Butler-based Frank Armstrong Paving and Sports Surfacing
, bringing two organizations back together that had parted ways 46 years ago.
The move brings additional equipment and staff to Munson Inc., a regional provider of asphalt paving, fencing solutions, and construction of tennis, pickleball, and other sport courts. The company also provides seal coating and parking lot maintenance services.
Frank Armstrong Paving and Sports Surfacing opened in 1977 when Frank Armstrong left Munson Inc. to start his own venture. Former Munson Inc. employee, and current Frank Armstrong Paving owner, Scott Greenlees, joined him a few years later.
The two organizations competed and provided essentially the same services. After the split, Munson Inc. retained the name Munson-Armstrong Paving Division for its asphalt and sealing operations.
“We have had a longstanding goal to bring the two companies back together again,” said Rob Fetherston, vice president of Munson, Inc. “We are both quality-detailed in our work, serve a similar customer base and geographical area, and have expertise in tennis, pickleball, and other sports surfaces.”
The acquisition will add close to 15 employees from Frank Armstrong Paving and Sports Surfacing to Munson Inc.’s workforce, which totaled around 50 employees prior to the reunion.
“We are bringing as many qualified employees as possible to grow our team in the grading, paving, seal coating, and color coating areas,” Fetherston said. “The addition of these talented industry professionals is by far the greatest benefit of this merger to our organization.”
Founded in 1955 by James B. Munson, Munson Inc. serves commercial and residential customers with asphalt paving, fencing installation and repair, parking lot maintenance, and design and building of sports courts.