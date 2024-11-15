ArchWell Health plans three senior care clinics in Milwaukee

ArchWell Health, a national network of health clinics serving seniors, is planning to extend its reach to Milwaukee. According to permit applications filed with the City of Milwaukee, ArchWell plans to open clinics at 2730 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Harambee neighborhood, 1010 W. Layton Ave. in the Mitchell West neighborhood

, a national network of health clinics serving seniors, is planning to extend its reach to Milwaukee. According to permit applications filed with the City of Milwaukee, ArchWell plans to open clinics at 2730 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Harambee neighborhood, 1010 W. Layton Ave. in the Mitchell West neighborhood and 6707 W. Hampton Ave. in the Capitol Heights neighborhood. ArchWell currently has clinics in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina and Oklahoma. The Layton Avenue and King Drive locations would both be about 6,000 square feet, while the Hampton Avenue clinic would be about 13,000 square feet, according to the permits. The Hampton Avenue building is a former Walgreens store, which closed last year. ArchWell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. [caption id="attachment_600620" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]A rendering of the ArchWell Health clinics proposed for 1010 W. Layton Avenue and 6707 W. Hampton Avenue.[/caption]