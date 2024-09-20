Mequon | Founded: 2006

Industry: Marketing

Employees: 10

Aras Promotions is a full-service promotional staffing agency. It organizes and provides staff for 700 to 3,000 events a month across the Midwest.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

- Advertisement -

Sara O’Driscoll, president: “During our 18 years in business, we have built long-term relationships with our most loyal clients. Also, our female-only office team is simply the best. Each employee has a unique trait they bring to the table, and we all collaborate well. Finally, we could have never succeeded without our thousands of brand ambassadors who represent Aras and our clients throughout the Midwest. We are proud that 90% of our ambassadors come from referrals of current ambassadors.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“In the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to rebuild the company, create a new company structure as we experienced an influx of business, and try to recruit during a tight labor market. We navigated staffing challenges by increasing rates to increase pay. We also got creative in finding extra incentives and recognition for our ambassadors to show our appreciation.”

- Advertisement -

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We recently launched a sister company, called Full Circle Marketing, which allows us to create branded promotional items for our clients. It complements what we do very well. We plan to focus on the growth of this business much more in the upcoming years.”