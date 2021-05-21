Applications sought for MMAC’s Focus on the Future awards program

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce is seeking applications for its Focus on the Future awards program.

The Focus on the Future program began last year and replaced the MMAC’s Future 50 Awards. The program honors businesses and organizations for their contributions to strengthen the Milwaukee region’s economy.

Businesses that apply for a Focus on the Future award do not need to be MMAC members and past Future 50 Master Mettle winners may also apply.

The Focus on the Future awards have five categories:

Talent – Is your company’s retention rate on the rise? Are you cultivating a cohesive company culture or upskilling your employees?

Growth – Is your company expanding its physical footprint, adding locations or bigger facilities? Or are you going into new territories to export goods and services?

Livability – Metro Milwaukee keeps evolving as a better place to live, work, play and learn. Are your products or services playing a role in that endeavor?

Equity – What is your company doing to attract a diverse work force while cultivating an inclusive workplace culture?

Innovation – Milwaukee is a place that still takes pride in designing things. What’s your big idea, and how did you bring it to market?

To apply for a Focus on the Future award, businesses must write a 250-word essay describing its success in one of those categories. Click here to apply. The application deadline is May 28.

Winners will be featured with a professionally produced video spotlight that will be played at the Focus on the Future Awards luncheon on Sept. 24 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.

Winners will also be featured in BizTimes Milwaukee, which is a media partner for the awards program.