Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Applications sought for Future 50 Awards

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The 2024 Future 50 winners.

BizTimes Media is seeking applications for Future 50, a longstanding program recognizing the fastest-growing privately-owned businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.

Applications for Future 50 honorees can be submitted here. The application deadline is May 23.

Click here to nominate a company for Future 50 consideration. Click here to see a list of last year’s Future 50 award winners.

- Advertisement -

To qualify for a Future 50 award, businesses must: be headquartered in the 9-county southeastern Wisconsin area, have private ownership (not a subsidiary, franchise or division), demonstrate growth in sales and employment (averaged over the past three years) and be in business for at least three years.

Businesses meeting the above criteria that are owned by private investment firms also based in the region are eligible.

To confirm information submitted in applications for Future 50 award consideration, applicants will be asked to submit the name of their accountant and banker as references.

- Advertisement -

The Future 50 award winners will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Sept. 19 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Each Future 50 winner will also be profiled in the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

The presenting sponsor for the Future 50 program is Old National Bank. Supporting sponsor is Jet Out. The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce is an event partner. The Bartolotta Restaurants is the venue partner for the event.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.