Applications sought for Future 50 Awards

BizTimes Media is seeking applications for Future 50, a longstanding program recognizing the fastest-growing privately-owned businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.

Applications for Future 50 honorees can be submitted here. The application deadline is May 23.

Click here to nominate a company for Future 50 consideration. Click here to see a list of last year’s Future 50 award winners.

- Advertisement -

To qualify for a Future 50 award, businesses must: be headquartered in the 9-county southeastern Wisconsin area, have private ownership (not a subsidiary, franchise or division), demonstrate growth in sales and employment (averaged over the past three years) and be in business for at least three years.

Businesses meeting the above criteria that are owned by private investment firms also based in the region are eligible.

To confirm information submitted in applications for Future 50 award consideration, applicants will be asked to submit the name of their accountant and banker as references.

- Advertisement -

The Future 50 award winners will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Sept. 19 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Each Future 50 winner will also be profiled in the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

The presenting sponsor for the Future 50 program is Old National Bank. Supporting sponsor is Jet Out. The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce is an event partner. The Bartolotta Restaurants is the venue partner for the event.