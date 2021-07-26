Antioch Pizza Shop plans southeastern Wisconsin expansion

Antioch Pizza Shop is targeting the Milwaukee area as part of plans for large-scale growth across the Midwest and Southeast. The Antioch, Illinois-based restaurant chain is in talks to open new franchise locations in Grafton, Kenosha…

is targeting the Milwaukee area as part of plans for large-scale growth across the Midwest and Southeast. The Antioch, Illinois-based restaurant chain is in talks to open new franchise locations in Grafton, Kenosha and Racine. The company also hopes to eventually move into downtown Milwaukee. Antioch Pizza currently has seven locations -- five in Illinois and two in Wisconsin, in Paddock Lake and Burlington. By 2026, the company plans to have a total of 30 restaurants open or in development in"We've started at the Illinois-Wisconsin border and our growth plan is to split our efforts both north and south," said Art Wicklein, co-owner of Antioch Pizza Shop.He also said Milwaukee's cultural diversity is a huge draw, especially from a workforce perspective. Antioch currently has 225 employees and plans to hire 30 to 60 employees at each new store location. Antioch is seeking both single- and multi-unit deals and franchisees who fit the Antioch brand, saide're looking for people who want to join a family-friendly brand and are community oriented themselves," he said. "Existing Antioch restaurants occupy a range of retail spaces, from stand-alone buildings to drive-thru sites, but they all are located in neighborhoods along major roads.