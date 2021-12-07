Anticipated impact of FPC’s Third Ward venue project on existing venues is up for debate

It seems there could be mixed reviews on recent news of a new music venue complex coming to town. Last week, Madison-based promoter and venue operator FPC Live announced plans to develop a two-venue facility…

While the project is being touted by FPC and Summerfest as a way to elevate Milwaukee's profile as a regional destination for music and live entertainment, other leaders of the local industry have largely remained quiet in the wake of the announcement, and it begs the question of whether the project could hurt existing entertainment venues in the city.

"The Miller High Life Theatre and FPC Live have partnered together for years to bring great shows to Milwaukee. Our focus as a local events and entertainment venue operator is to continue delivering unforgettable, not-to-be-missed experiences to the city we love."

"It's certainly not needed," said Peter Jest, owner of Shank Hall on Milwaukee's East Side. "For Milwaukee’s size, there’s certainly enough concert venues, from the Miller High Life to the Eagles Ballroom, to The Riverside to the Marcus Center. There’s so many and we're not filled every night so it's not like we really need this, so it doesn't make a lot of sense to me."

"What big-name shows is Milwaukee missing out on? We're not missing out on anything," he said. "We have Fiserv Forum and the (UW-Milwaukee) Panther Arena. People know where Milwaukee is."

"We have the small venues that go 400 and below and we have the big venues that go 1,000 and up," said Moody. "T

he 800-4,000 range allows for a lot of opportunities to bring different variety of acts that don't normally come to Milwaukee, or because of the stage set up, it doesn't make it logical for that artist to play here."

"A lot of population in the city is not getting served by (existing) venues when it comes to entertainment," he said. "Chicago, Madison, Minneapolis serves those audiences. Milwaukee doesn't do a good job serving those different types of audiences. I'll be frank: it's the Black and brown audiences, especially younger ones."

further crystalize the Third Ward as a live music and entertainment hub for the region." Don Smiley, president & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival said the new venues will increase access to live entertainment and "extend" the experience concert goers have become familiar with, having visited Milwaukee's lakefront to see shows. Charlie Goldstone, president of FPC Live, said the venues will elevate Milwaukee as a "must-play destination for all artists both at the developing level and those on the verge of playing arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums."

