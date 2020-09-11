Anthem, Ascension to offer ACA health plans in southeastern Wisconsin

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Ascension Wisconsin are partnering to offer Affordable Care Act health plans in six southeastern Wisconsin counties this fall.

The plans will be available via the online marketplace in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, and include Ascension Wisconsin’s 25 hospital campuses, 110 care locations and 1,300 physicians. The plans will also include Children’s Wisconsin for pediatric care.

“Ascension Wisconsin is pleased to be Anthem’s primary and specialty care partner for this new health insurance exchange offering,” stated Bernie Sherry, senior vice president of Ascension and ministry market executive of Ascension Wisconsin. “We know that today’s consumers want quality, access and choice. That’s what this partnership delivers. Whether in person at our hospitals and clinics or through virtual visits, our commitment is to provide value to our patients by delivering quality care, in the right place at the right time for the communities we are privileged to serve.”

Indianapolis-based Anthem previously exited the ACA individual exchange in all but one Wisconsin county in 2018. Several major insurers left Wisconsin’s individual exchange that year, citing the market’s volatility.

More insurers have since returned. Thirteen Wisconsin insurers offered plans on the individual market in 2020, up from 12 in 2019.

“Ascension Wisconsin and Anthem are both deeply committed to Wisconsin communities and we share a goal of assuring all Wisconsinites enjoy affordable access to quality health care,” said Paul Nobile, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin. “Especially now, in the wake of COVID-19, people need highly coordinated, personalized healthcare. That’s what this partnership is designed to offer.”

The open enrollment period for the health exchange begins on Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.