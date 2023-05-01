Another building being demolished at future Milwaukee Public Museum site

Demolition work continues today at the future site of the Milwaukee Public Museum, northeast of North Sixth and Vliet streets near downtown Milwaukee.

Today, contractors will take down the second of three buildings on the site, making way for the future museum building that will be set on a combined 2.4-acre site.

“Having finalized the architectural design for the future museum and shared sketches of interior views, our team is excited to see additional steps be taken in preparation for our future museum’s construction,” said Dr. Ellen Censky, president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Public Museum. “Demolition today gets us one step closer to breaking ground.”

So far more than $128 million has been raised for the $240 million museum project, including $45 million from Milwaukee County and $40 million from the state. Construction of the building is expected to begin late this year or early next year and be completed in late 2026.