Real Estate

American Construction Services

2024 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The American Construction Services leadership team (left to right): Adam Hertel, chief design officer; Nathan Pape, director of finance; Kraig Sadownikow, CEO and president; Jo Sadownikow, integrator; Todd Weyker, chief operations officer; Stephen Houdek, pre-construction manager.
Learn more about:
American Construction ServicesKraig Sadownikow
Last updated

West Bend | Founded: 1980
Industry: Commercial Construction | Employees: 30

American Construction Services is a commercial design, build and development firm. It operates in the industrial, retail, office, hospitality, medical, senior living and multifamily markets.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

Kraig Sadownikow, CEO and president: “We feel like we are a 40-plus-year-old firm that is brand new. We have the experience of a calm and solid veteran, but we are as nimble, flexible and accommodating as a startup. We’ve been excelling in the industrial, hospitality and commercial fields for decades. We see strong opportunity in senior living, multifamily, and medical design, build and development. Our geographic footprint will also be growing.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Always work to be better. Never think you’ve made it. If you do, your competition will sneak up behind you, pass and leave you behind. You’ll be left wondering what the hell just happened.”

Is there a nonprofit your company regularly supports?

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington County is a charity that has been near and dear to our hearts for decades. We donate year after year to help support their mission of helping local kids. We also strongly support our local branch of Habitat for Humanity in both monetary and in-kind donations. In West Bend, The Hub is an awesome organization of dedicated volunteers; we love helping them, too.”

