American Construction Services Inc. is a commercial design, build and development firm. It operates in the industrial, retail, office, hospitality, medical and multifamily markets.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Kraig Sadownikow, president and chief executive officer: “We aggressively sought out alternative products, ran cost/benefit comparisons to identify new methods and communicated openly with clients. We refuse to let the big government-created inflation get in the way of our progress or our customers’ success. Rising interest rates and tight financing markets are certainly a challenge but we feel there will be funds available for strong borrowers.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“We strive to have a world class team that buys into the ‘never quit’ culture we have grown. We communicate, in-person, early and often. Whether it is good news or challenging, our customers and vendors always have accurate information to help them make decisions. We continuously push to get better, smarter, more efficient and experienced. We are always looking for new ways to expose ourselves to educated risk and growth opportunities.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We are in the early stages of creating a merit-based incentive plan. We are looking at potential acquisitions and growing our property management division.”