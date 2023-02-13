Ambassador Hotel adds Trademark Collection by Wyndham flag

The Ambassador Hotel announced today that it has added the Trademark Collection by Wyndham flag to the property.
Located at 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee’s Avenues West neighborhood, the 132-room Ambassador hotel opened in 1928. The hotel declined significantly in the 1970s and ‘80s. It was purchased by Rick Wiegand in 1995, who did a $14 million renovation to the property.
New Jersey-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts describes its Trademark Collection as “upper-midscale and above hotels” which have three common attributes: “character, charm, and individuality.”
There are more than 187 Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotels worldwide. Wyndham launched the Trademark Collection flag in 2017.
“Trademark Collection is the first Wyndham-brand geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels' independent spirit and designed for everyday travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations,” the company says. “Designed fortravelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations, each hotel within the Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand maintains its own unique attributes.”
“This is a perfect flag for our property,” said Ambassador Hotel general manager Jon Jossart. “The Trademark Collection by Wyndham features unique, independent properties, all beautiful in their own way, for travelers who are looking to get away from the predictable hotel experience, yet benefit from Wyndham’s great loyalty program. It will help us increase our visibility, while maintaining our independent iconic property. Our guests regularly tell us our hotel’s art deco flare leaves such a lasting impression, transporting them back to another era. That’s not something we want to change, but rather highlight to more guests with the backing of the world’s largest hotel company. It’s a very exciting development. We are thrilled to be joining the Wyndham family.”
The Ambassador Hotel’s name and iconic rooftop neon signage will remain in place. The hotel says it is in the process of updating the guest room experience with new flooring, drapery, furniture, mattresses and TVs.