Ambassador Hotel adds Trademark Collection by Wyndham flag

The Ambassador Hotel announced today that it has added the Trademark Collection by Wyndham flag to the property. Located at 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee’s Avenues West neighborhood, the 132-room Ambassador hotel opened in 1928. The hotel declined significantly in the 1970s and ‘80s. It was purchased by Rick Wiegand in 1995, who did

Collection by Wyndham features unique, independent properties, all beautiful in their own way, for travelers who are looking to get away from the predictable hotel experience, yet benefit from Wyndham’s great loyalty program. It will help us increase our visibility, while maintaining our independent iconic property.

The Ambassador Hotel’s name and iconic rooftop neon signage will remain in place. The hotel says it is in the process of updating the guest room experience with new flooring, drapery, furniture, mattresses and TVs.