Notable Women in Construction and Design: Amanda Izquierdo

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 15

15 Number of years with your current company/firm: 8

8 Undergrad degree/university: Master's in Civil Engineering and Architecture from University of Illinois

Master's in Civil Engineering and Architecture from University of Illinois Graduate degree/university: Bachelor's degree in Architecture from University of Wisconsin

With 15 years of industry experience, Amanda Izquierdo has been with commercial real estate firm JLL for 8 1/2 years.

“Amanda has been an integral part of building our Milwaukee office,” said colleague David Pudlosky market lead/executive vice president at JLL.

As a senior project manager for JLL, Izquierdo has worked on many high-profile projects. She worked with Abbvie implementing a campus-wide new workplace, and with S.C. Johnson and Kimberly Clark on campus renovations, and with BBVA Bancomer creating a 53-story world headquarters tower in Mexico City.

Prior to joining JLL in 2011, Izquierdo worked in the architecture and construction industry at an international level for more than five years. She is currently acting as program manager for BMO Harris as they move nearly 600 employees into 127,000 square feet of space at Milwaukee’s newest office building, BMO Tower.

A licensed architect, Izquierdo is also a LEED accredited professional in building design and construction.

In addition to the work that she does with JLL, Amanda is also a member of TEMPO Milwaukee’s Emerging Women Leaders and is part of WCREW (Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate Women).