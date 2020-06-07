Notable Women in Construction and Design: Amanda Coakley

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Bachelor of Arts in Professional Strategic Communications-Public Relations from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

After graduating from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Amanda Coakley worked for almost two years for Ron Sonntag Public Relations, which did a lot of work for the Milwaukee chapter of NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry).

Then she joined her family’s Delafield-based business, Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource. Coakley has been Bartelt’s marketing director for eight years.

“She instantly brought life and excitement into our business and hasn’t slowed down,” said her father Rick Bartelt, the owner of the business. “She is extremely well organized, goal oriented, forward thinking and she doesn’t stop until the project or task is done and successful.”

Coakley could see where improvements could be made in multiple areas of the company (branding, social media, updating technology, advertising) while planning events and ways to show their customers how much they were appreciated, Bartelt said.

“We could not be prouder of Amanda,” he said. “What she’s personally achieved and for all she’s done for our business.”