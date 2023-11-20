Alto-Shaam breaks ground on 100,000-square-foot HQ expansion first announced in 2019

Menomonee Falls-based food service equipment manufacturer Alto-Shaam
has started construction on its new 100,000-square-foot Innovation Center.
The addition will include a research and development lab, along with dedicated spaces for engineering, product management, shipping and finished goods. The new center, expected to be completed in 2025, will be connected to Alto-Shaam’s existing headquarters at W164 N9221 Water St. in Menomonee Falls.
The new facility will boost the company’s manufacturing capacity as it sees an increase in demand. Alto-Shaam will further invest in its digital systems and processes.
Plans for the expansion were first announced in 2019. However, the company paused expansion plans in 2020 to "assess and ensure the investment aligned with current and future business needs," according to a representative with Alto-Shaam.
Since 2021, the company has grown the number of employees in Menomonee Falls by 22%. Alto-Shaam also continued to serve new regions and territories, now operating in more than 90 countries. In October, the company announced it is opening a new facility in India
to better support customers overseas.
“As we continuously aim to further innovate within the foodservice industry, our new R&D will be pivotal in actioning this,” said Steve Maahs
, chief executive officer of Alto-Shaam. “The new Alto-Shaam Innovation Center represents a significant step forward for our organization, enabling us to continue to meet and exceed our customers’ growing needs while also providing the best possible facilities for our employees.”