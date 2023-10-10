Alto-Shaam expanding with new facility in India

By
-
Alto-Shaam's new facility in India. Submitted photo.

Menomonee Falls-based food service equipment manufacturer Alto-Shaam is opening a new facility in India, which the company says will allow it to better support its customers overseas. The new facility will be built in the city of Prune, Maharashtra. It will include manufacturing, office and warehouse space. The building is scheduled for completion this year.

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display