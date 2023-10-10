Alto-Shaam expanding with new facility in India

Menomonee Falls-based food service equipment manufacturer Alto-Shaamis opening a new facility in India, which the company says will allow it to better support its customers overseas.
The new facility will be built in the city of Prune, Maharashtra. It will include manufacturing, office and warehouse space. The building is scheduled for completion this year.
Alto-Shaam is also expanding its team in India to support the expansion. The company has further invested in India with the addition of three leadership roles that oversee quality, supply chain and manufacturing teams. Most recently, Alto-Shaam announced the promotion of JK Raghavan to the role of senior vice president of global supply chain and international manufacturing operations.
Raghavan and his colleagues in India will help set up the new facility and hire additional manufacturing professionals to continue Alto-Shaam’s expansion.
“India is a market that has continued to grow for us, and this new facility is the next step in supporting our global vision for Alto-Shaam," said Steve Maahs, chief executive officer of Alto-Shaam. "We are confident that through this expansion we will be able to reach more of our key customers due to the many strong potentials this market holds for our business."