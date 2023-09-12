Alto-Shaam promotes senior leaders

[caption id="attachment_576226" align="alignleft" width="300"]Karen Hansen[/caption] Menomonee Falls-based foodservice equipment manufacturerannounced a series of promotions within its senior leadership team, including a new board chair, chief executive officer, president and chief financial officer., former chief executive officer, has been named chairwoman of the board., former president and chief operating officer, has been named CEO. Hansen and Maahs have led Alto-Shaam since 2006. The company was founded by their father,in 1955. “We have a strong desire to evolve our family business with our third-generation family members, as we continue Jerry’s pioneering legacy,” Steve Maahs said. “With these strategic transitions, Alto-Shaam is building a successful private, multi-generational, family company that will create long-term success and opportunity for our customers, employees and partners, as we take on what’s next.”has been promoted to Alto-Shaam president. She previously served as chief commercial officer. “During her time at Alto-Shaam, Lucy has led the creation and implementation of our global commercial leadership team and product management discipline, empowering our growth,” Steve Maahs said. “She is now poised to lead the organization through the next stage of our development in line with our strategic objectives.” While continuing her commercial role within the business, McQuillan will also take responsibility for leading Alto-Shaam’s engineering teams. “I’m very proud to be named Alto-Shaam president,” McQuillan said. “Working closely with the leadership team, I’m excited to lead the business as we continue our global growth and deliver on our brand promise to our customers.”has been promoted to chief financial officer. He joined Alto-Shaam in 2020 as vice president of finance.has been promoted to the newly created role of senior vice president of global supply chain and international manufacturing operations.