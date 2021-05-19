Alloy tooling company to move operations from Illinois to Pleasant Prairie

Germany-based Zapp Tooling Alloys, Inc. plans to relocate its Gurnee, Illinois operations to Pleasant Prairie.

Zapp is a group of global companies who supply tooling alloys for various specialty markets. The company provides precision, cold-forming and high-performance metallic solutions for numerous industries including automotive, aviation, medical alloy and tool steel.

The company plans to occupy a 38,272 square-foot building in the LakeView Corporate Park. Zapp will employ 8 workers at the facility, according to Pleasant Prairie Press release.

Pleasant Prairie facility workers will saw cut materials and warehouse plate and bar products with orders serving the North American, South American and Asian markets.

“I am delighted Zapp Tooling Alloys has selected the Village of Pleasant Prairie for their relocation project,” Pleseant Prairie community development director Jean-Werbie-Harris said in a statement. “The company is known for providing quality steel tooling solutions and will be an excellent addition to the local business community.”

The Zapp Group has 15 locations worldwide in Europe, North America and Asia.