Allis Yards event venue operator named

The owners of the Double B’s BBQ restaurant and Timber’s Catering will operate the new event venue being developed as part of the Allis Yards mixed-use project in West Allis.

Known as “The Gage,” the 300-person event venue will open this fall in the former Allis Chalmers tractor showroom at 1139 S. 70th St. The two-story, cream city brick building is being redeveloped by Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC. Plans for the building were first revealed in February.

The Timber family has more than 30 years of collective experience in catering and event planning, according to a news release. Mark Timber is head chef of the restaurant, and Judy Timber manages Timber’s Catering. Other family members involved in the business include Ashley and Nina Timber.

With The Gage, the Timber family aims to provide a premier, centrally located gathering place for celebrations and events of any kind, such as weddings and corporate outings, Ashley Timber said in the release.

“Not only will we offer the iconic Double B’s BBQ, but we will also offer a new culinary menu, which will provide a wide variety of menu options to clients,” Mark Timber said, adding that clients can also use caterers and vendors of their choosing.

The redesigned space will include a new industrial-looking roof with exposed steel girders, a skylight running nearly the full length of the interior space, a mezzanine to serve as pre-function space or for smaller gatherings, a grand staircase, bride and groom or VIP suites, and a second-floor balcony spanning the width of the building.

Construction on the building is underway.

It is just one component of the more-than $130 million Allis Yards development, which also includes 320,500 square feet of office space, 28,300 square feet of retail space and a 128-room hotel.

“We are excited to honor the legacy of this wonderful building while investing significantly to deliver a modern industrial vibe with state-of-the-art technology to serve not only the greater Milwaukee population but also the younger residents and business professionals that continue to contribute to the growth of West Allis,” said Scott Yauck, president and chief executive officer of Cobalt Partners. “With the upcoming addition of the new Home2Suites by Hilton, which will be located immediately across the street from The Gage, Allis Yards will benefit from its central location and synergistic mix of uses.”

