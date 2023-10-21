All Episodes Edit Delete Weekly Debrief: Making sense of another college campus closing

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including the announcement that UWM’s Washington County campus will close by July 2024. It is another example of the challenges facing higher education amid declining enrollment, financial challenges and the changing value of higher education.
Insider Story Spotlight
- Wages in Wisconsin continue to grow more than 5% year-over-year
- Q&A: Dale Kooyenga discusses priorities as MMAC’s incoming president
Big Story
- UWM-Washington County campus to close by June
- Survival 101: Colleges adapt amid shrinking pool of high school grads