All Episodes Edit Delete Weekly Debrief: Making sense of another college campus closing

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including the announcement that UWM’s Washington County campus will close by July 2024. It is another example of the challenges facing higher education amid declining enrollment, financial challenges and the changing value of higher education.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
