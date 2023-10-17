Q&A: Dale Kooyenga discusses priorities as MMAC’s incoming president

By
-
Dale Kooyenga. Photo credit: Valerie Hill

Dale Kooyenga will take over as president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce on Jan. 2, 2024, as part of a planned leadership transition. MMAC announced the timing of Kooyenga’s promotion on Tuesday at its 162nd All-Member meeting, held at the Bradley Symphony Center in downtown Milwaukee. The former state legislator will succeed Tim

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.
