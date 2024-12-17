Alcom facility in Hartford will hit the market this week

The soon-to-be shuttered Alcom
facility at 857 W. State St. in Hartford will officially be brought to the market this week.
Winslow, Maine-based Alcom, a manufacturer of aluminum trailers, announced in October
it would be closing its Hartford facility to help centralize operations.
The 177,850-square-foot plant was previously occupied by Triton Trailers
. Alcom purchased Triton Trailers in 2022.
Alcom is represented by Mukwonago-based Twelve2 Commercial Group
in listing the Hartford property, which will be available for sale or lease. It will be brought to the market without a listing price.
“Everybody is on board with finding a solution as soon as possible for this property, whether it’s a purchase option or a leasing option,” said Cale Berg
, principal at Twelve2 Commercial Group. “The company is open to either route and ready to get another user in there.”
About half of Alcom’s outgoing employees are still working at the site to complete any outstanding projects. The facility will be completely shut down in the coming weeks, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
“(Alcom) is in the middle of this sophisticated process of taking things from that plant and moving it to other locations around the U.S…really streamlining their operations,” said Berg.
Alcom did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has additional locations across the United States in Montana, South Dakota, Maine, Texas and Florida.
“It’s a tough time to bring a property the market just before Christmas and the holidays,” said Berg.
Despite this timing, he believes Twelve2 will be able to find a new user for the site quickly due to the low supply of Class A industrial properties in Washington County available for sale. Twelve2 will target owner-operators for the site.
