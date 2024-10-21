Alcom to close Hartford facility

Winslow, Maine-based Alcom
, a manufacturer of aluminum trailers, will shutter its Hartford facility on Jan. 12, 2025. The plant is located at 857 W. State St.
Approximately 113 employees will lose their jobs, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
“Alcom is making this decision in order to centralize operations and further improve its market competitiveness,” according to the notice. "We are also working to ensure that impacted employees will have access to resources and information on reemployment services, unemployment benefits, and potential retraining opportunities."
The facility was formerly occupied by Triton Trailers, a manufacturer of aluminum personal watercraft and aluminum trailers. Triton was sold to Alcom in 2022.