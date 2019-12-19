Alaska Airlines adding seasonal Milwaukee-Seattle flight

Service offered seasonally, from May 20 to Sept. 8

Mitchell International Airport. - Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.
Travelers now have another option for booking flights between Milwaukee and Seattle this summer.

That’s because Alaska Airlines Inc. has added a second daily nonstop flight between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The new service, running seasonally from May 20 through Sept. 8, is now available for booking through Alaska Airlines’ website

Flights will leave Milwaukee at 8 a.m. and arrive in Seattle at 10:20 a.m. Flights will leave Seattle at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 11:40 p.m. 

Alaska Airlines currently offers one daily flight option between Milwaukee and Seattle. It departs from Milwaukee at 6:15 p.m. and arrives in Seattle at 8:35 p.m., and departs from Seattle at 11:15 a.m. and arrives in Milwaukee at 5:10 p.m.

The new Milwaukee-Seattle route will be operated with full-size Airbus A320 aircraft, which includes first class, premium class and main cabin seating.

Alaska Airlines is one of three airlines with direct routes between Milwaukee and Seattle. It joins Delta, with two flight options, and Southwest, with one flight option. 

“MKE and its airline partners recognize that Milwaukee will be a thriving destination for tourism and business travelers in 2020 and well into the future,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “Alaska Airlines is expanding its flight options to and from our hometown airport, fueling even more tourism and economic impact for Milwaukee County.

