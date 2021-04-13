Al Krueger and Glenn Roby named co-CEOs of Kahler Slater

Milwaukee-based architecture, strategic advisory and design firm Kahler Slater announced today that executive vice presidents Al Krueger and Glenn Roby have both been promoted to chief executive officer roles.Krueger and Roby, both architects with more than 20 years of experience, succeed George Meyer and Jim Rasche, who have been with the firm for more than 35 years each and are transitioning to new roles as CEO emeritus.Krueger has been with Kahler Slater since 1997, and leads the firm’s Healthcare Team.Roby has been with Kahler Slater since 1998 and leads the firm’s Corporate, Hospitality and Residential Team.“Their clients love them. They have each built fantastic teams with expertise and market knowledge,” Meyer said.“This is a very exciting time at Kahler Slater,” Roby said. “We have many leaders in all levels at the firm propelling us toward our strategic goals. I love to see our people align their passions to fulfill the needs of our clients. Those same clients see the benefit of the many initiatives that focus on our people and their growth as professionals, respectful collaborators and stewards of our resources.”“We’ve invested in regional growth, marketplace diversity, and subject matter expertise to grow well beyond the commodity services that many firms in the industry offer,” Krueger said. “Our diverse portfolio and collaborative nature allows us to come together and create truly innovative design solutions.”A co-CEO model is unusual, but Kahler Slater says it has a long-standing tradition of a collaborative leadership model, dating back to the 1960s when David Kahler and Mac Slater ran the firm.In their CEO emeritus roles, Meyer and Rasche will serve as ambassadors for Kahler Slater, will be available for key client relationships and will be available for counsel to the firm’s leadership team.“George and Jim have been visionary leaders at Kahler Slater. Their years of leadership, especially with specific focus on developing our expert market-facing teams, will continue to propel Kahler Slater into the future,” Krueger said. “Jim Rasche has been a fantastic mentor to me. He has offered exciting challenges throughout my career at Kahler Slater and has always provided an appropriate level of guidance and resource for success.”“George and Jim have grown the influence of the Kahler Slater brand, delivering their clients’ visions with a national and international reach,” Roby said. “They have both shaped the special culture at Kahler Slater and the careers of countless professionals who have been part of the Kahler Slater family over the last 30 years.”