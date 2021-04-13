Al Krueger and Glenn Roby named co-CEOs of Kahler Slater

Milwaukee-based architecture, strategic advisory and design firm Kahler Slater announced today that executive vice presidents Al Krueger and Glenn Roby have both been promoted to chief executive officer roles. Krueger and Roby, both architects with…

“We’ve invested in regional growth, marketplace diversity, and subject matter expertise to grow well beyond the commodity services that many firms in the industry offer,” Krueger said. “Our diverse portfolio and collaborative nature allows us to come together and create truly innovative design solutions.”

“George and Jim have grown the influence of the Kahler Slater brand, delivering their clients’ visions with a national and international reach,” Roby said. “They have both shaped the special culture at Kahler Slater and the careers of countless professionals who have been part of the Kahler Slater family over the last 30 years.