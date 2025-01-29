AG Architecture names new COO

[caption id="attachment_605779" align="alignleft" width="300"]Tracey Schnick[/caption] Wauwatosa-basedannounced thathas been promoted to be the firm’s chief operating officer. Miller will succeedwho has been the firm’s COO since 2018. She will retire in February after 35 years with the firm. Miller joined AG Architecture in 2008. As team lead he has worked on several projects in the area including Belle City Square in Racine and St. Rita Square in Milwaukee. “Mike’s ability to see the big picture and help drive the firm’s goals as well as projects has made it clear he is the right person for the job,” says Schnick. “Mike will make a great COO to continue guiding the firm forward.” Employee-owned AG Architecture specializes in the design of senior living, multifamily and mixed-use facilities. “While AG does exceptional work, it is our people that truly set us apart,” says Miller. “Our team is the true foundation of the firm and why we have a legacy to continue. I feel very fortunate to be in a position to continue supporting the team, evolving the firm, and carrying on the AG legacy.” Miller graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1994.