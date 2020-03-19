After doctor tests positive for COVID-19, Children’s Wisconsin patient, staff coronavirus tests return negative, so far

All returned coronavirus tests administered to patients and staff at Children’s Wisconsin have come back negative so far, after a doctor tested positive for the virus Monday.

The doctor was exposed to an individual who later tested positive for the virus in connection with domestic travel outside Wisconsin before travel restrictions were in effect, Children’s Wisconsin said. The doctor, who was at Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee campus from March 9-15, is currently quarantined at home with mild symptoms.

In total, 48 patient families, plus staff, have been identified and contacted. They have all been advised on next steps based on CDC guidelines, ranging from monitoring for symptoms, self-quarantine or testing.

Not all tests that were administered have been completed, but those that have been have returned negative, spokesperson Andrew Brodzeller said Thursday.

“As always, our number one priority is the health and well-being of our patients, our staff and providers, and our larger Wisconsin community,” Children’s Wisconsin said in a statement. “We have rigorous internal systems for infection prevention, and have expanded them greatly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Every COVID-19 case underscores the need for all of us to stay vigilant in the face of the virus, while offering support and care to all those who need it in our community.”

Children’s Wisconsin, along with other area health systems, this week have canceled all non-time-sensitive surgeries and procedures and limited visitors at its locations to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 155 confirmed active cases in the state as of Thursday afternoon, with 62 cases in Milwaukee County.