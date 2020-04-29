Advocate Aurora to dole out $15 million in special employee cash awards

Advocate Aurora Health will distribute special cash award payments totaling $15 million to its employees, chief executive officer Jim Skogsbergh announced Tuesday.

More than 60,000 frontline employees were eligible for the award, which range from $150 to $300, depending on the number of hours they have worked.

Skogsbergh first announced the award program to employees in summer 2019. In a memo sent to employees Tuesday, he announced Advocate Aurora would dole out the awards as a result of the system exceeding its “patient outcomes and financial performance goals” since then. The system didn’t disclose what those targets were. Earlier this month, Advocate Aurora said it is re-evaluating capital projects across its system, citing its increased operating expenses and lost revenues due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible Advocate Aurora employees will receive their cash award payment on their April 30 paycheck.

For more than 3,330 physicians, the award will come in the form of credit towards continuing medical education expenses.

Separate from the cash awards announced this week, the health system is currently offering special pay practices for employees who work in dedicated COVID-19 units, emergency departments or units that have a COVID-19 patient population of 50% or more. It has not disclosed the amounts of the special pay practices.

The special pay practices are retroactive to March 29, will continue through the end of May and will be evaluated monthly after that, the system said.

