Advocate Aurora sees more growth potential in Kenosha and Racine area

IndustriesHealth CareInsider OnlyAdvocate Aurora sees more growth potential in Kenosha and Racine areaBy Lauren Anderson - Jun 23, 2020 11:44 amShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin Aurora Health Center Pleasant Prairie Having expanded its footprint with several new health care facilities in the Racine and Kenosha area, Advocate Aurora Health still sees potential for more growth in the state’s far southeastern corner. The Milwaukee and Downers…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates