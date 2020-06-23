Advocate Aurora sees more growth potential in Kenosha and Racine area

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Aurora Health Center Pleasant Prairie
Having expanded its footprint with several new health care facilities in the Racine and Kenosha area, Advocate Aurora Health still sees potential for more growth in the state’s far southeastern corner. The Milwaukee and Downers…

Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits, education and insurance for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism, history and African studies. In her free time, Lauren enjoys spending time with family and friends and seeing live music wherever she can.

